Pune Helicopter Crash: Three Killed After Copper Crashes in Bavdhan (Watch Video)

According to the information, the incident occurred shortly after taking off from Oxford Golf Club's helipad at around 6:45 AM on Wednesday morning. The reason for the mishap was suspected due to dense fog in the area. The helicopter crashed between Oxford and Lavale.

The deceased in the accident involved two pilots and one engineer who died at the spot. The helicopter crashed approximately around 1. 5 kilometres from the helipad located near Oxford Golf Course in the city.

Pune Municipal Corporation also confirmed the incident of the chopper crash. PMC said that the helicopter crashed reported at the KK Construction Hill in Bavdhan. Four fire engines and an ambulance from Pune and PMRDA fire departments rushed to the spot.

"A helicopter has crashed at the KK Construction Hill in Bavdhan; 4 fire engines from Pune and PMRDA fire departments have been dispatched. Reports suggest some fatalities. A government ambulance (108) has reached the site," PMC said in a statement.

A dramatic video has been shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, capturing the exact moment the helicopter crashed in Maharashtra's Pune. The footage shows the chopper crash into bushes shortly after taking off and engulfing in flames.