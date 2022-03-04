Narendra Modi: On the road where Punekars take 30 minutes, Modi will go from there in few minutes

Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving in Pune on Sunday. The road on which Modi will pass is currently under construction. Four places have been tarred overnight. Modi's canvas will arrive in a few minutes to attend the event. However, ordinary Punekars have to face traffic jams on this road every day. So they have to spend 30 minutes every day on road transport. however, PM Modi will take few minutes.

After landing Modi's plane at Pune airport, he will reach Shivajinagar police headquarters by helicopter from the airport. From there they will reach NMC by car. It takes Punekar at least 9 minutes by bike. From Municipal Corporation they will go to Garware Metro Station. It takes 8 minutes to cover the distance from Pune Municipal Corporation to Garware. After the inauguration of Metro service at the hands of PM Narendra Modi, he will travel to Garware to Anand Nagar station by Metro. It will take them 8 minutes. This is the most time consuming journey in terms of road transport. The journey from Garware to Anandnagar takes at least 10 minutes by road and the journey from Anand Nagar station to MIT College takes three to three and a half minutes. Considering all this, it takes Punekars 30 to 35 minutes every day. As there is a special arrangement for Prime Minister Modi, he will complete this journey in just 8 to 10 minutes.

The road on which Prime Minister Modi will pass has been tarred at four places. It was tarred from the area near Shivajinagar police station to the starting signal of Jangali Maharaj Road. The road from Garware to Abhinav Chowk has also been tarred. Also, the road from Rambagh Colony rickshaw stand to MIT has been tarred.

Flex on Street :

Welcome flakes have been put up on all the roads on which Modi's convoy will pass. Flex was planted on the left side of the road. The number of flakes is also high.