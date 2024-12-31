New Year 2025: Forest Department Warns Against Celebrations on Forts and Hills

The forest department has issued a warning against visiting forts, sanctuaries, or hill stations in the city to welcome the New Year. Authorities have clarified that such activities are prohibited, and strict action will be taken against anyone found violating the directive.

Every year, on New Year's Eve (December 31), tourists flock to scenic spots to celebrate. In response, the forest department has made special arrangements at the base of protected forts and within reserve forest areas. Forest personnel, along with members of the local Joint Forest Management Committee, will conduct night patrols across Pune's hills, including Tamhini, Mulshi, Sinhagad, and Lonavala, on Tuesday night. Strict action will be taken against anyone found violating the restrictions.

An increasing number of people are hosting parties in remote, deserted locations, including forested areas, around the city. These celebrations often involve setting up illegal tents near forts, open fields close to forests, and riverbanks, causing distress to wildlife. Many revelers consume alcohol, leaving behind bottles, which pose a risk to animals. In response to these growing irregularities, the forest department has intensified patrolling on the night of December 31. In addition to monitoring forest areas across the district, enhanced security measures will be in place at the hills of central Pune.

Walking in reserve forest areas after sunset is strictly prohibited, but many people are unaware of this rule and continue to party in forests and open fields. They set up tents in remote locations, burn fires, and disturb the natural habitat, restricting the movement of wildlife and causing environmental damage. To address this, the forest department will increase patrolling across the hills, forest areas, and Sinhagad in Pune on New Year's Eve. As usual, tourists will not be allowed to enter Sinhagad after 6 pm. The forest department has urged the public to respect these regulations and protect nature.



