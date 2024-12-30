New Year's Eve in Pune: 3,000 Police Personnel on Duty; Strict Action Against Drunk Drivers

In preparation for the New Year celebrations, Pune Police have ramped up security for December 31. A total of over 3,000 police officers and personnel will be deployed across the city, with additional deployment of 800 traffic officers. Police have identified 27 key locations where drunk driving checkpoints will be set up. Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has warned of strict actions, including fines and vehicle seizures, against unruly and intoxicated drivers.

Amitesh Kumar emphasized that, following state government orders, police will enforce various regulations. Hotel, pub, and bar owners are urged to comply with these rules, including refraining from selling alcohol to minors and adhering to operating hours. Pub owners must also ensure that music volumes do not disturb the public. Hotel businesses are also required to stay vigilant. Moreover, locals hosting private parties are advised to keep noise levels within limits near schools, colleges, hostels, and hospitals.

Also Read: New Year’s Eve in Pune: Restaurants, Bars, Hotels To Stay Open Till 5 AM

In the military area, vehicle access will be restricted on Mahatma Gandhi Road from 5 PM on Tuesday, December 31. Vehicles will be banned between 15th August Chowk and Arora Towers Chowk, as well as on Ferguson Road from Gokhale Memorial Square to Ferguson College entrance. These restrictions will remain in place until 5 AM.