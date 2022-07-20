Online gambling dens near Pune Mahapalika Bhavan

Pune: It has been revealed that online gambling dens are running in the name of lottery in Pune, Pimpri and district. Especially in Pune online gambling was started near Mahapalika Bhawan. The Social Security Department of the Crime Branch raided six such places here and registered cases against 55 people. Also, valuables worth four and a half lakhs have been seized.

In this case, Abdul Memon, Vijay Bankar, Rajendra Mane, Satish Sh Bogar, Kishore Devkule, Bachelal Goud, Shravan Singh Nathawat, Sandeep Rajput, Shelke, Riyaz Hanure, Rafiq Sheikh, Balasaheb Jedhe, Mangesh Shitole, Kisan Telore, Ajay Shivmore, Rajesh Yadav, Deepak Ojha, Kishore Nagarle, Vijay Bhillod, Suresh Garde, Rahul Jagdhane, Bapu Bhosle, Subhash Deore, Ganesh Pardeshi, Gopal Parekar, Nitin Dongre, Mahendra Berry, Ramdas Khaire, Salim Sheikh, Darshan Sahu, Sushil Pawar, Dhananjay Kangude, Rajkumar Saroj, A total of 55 cases have been registered including Prakash Kankal, Rajendra Belhekar, Vilas Sarje, Praveen Nagarle, Sidhu Gaikwad, Dnyaneshwar Bhagat, Manoj Shah.

Meanwhile, Police Inspector Rajesh Puranik of Social Security Department got information that online gambling was being conducted in the name of lottery near Mahapalika Bhavan in Shivajinagar area. Accordingly, with the help of a fake customer, the police conducted raids on six locations namely Swastik Lottery Center, Star Lottery Center, Savera Lottery Center, Sai Prateek Lottery Center, Shaha Lottery Center, GPS Lottery Center. Gambling paraphernalia was seized from there. Police inspector Puranik said that the owners and drivers of the gambling dens have formed a criminal conspiracy and defrauded the state government by conducting online transactions on the computer and defrauding the government revenue.



