Only 78 corona affected in Pune city on Thursday

Pune: 2 thousand 969 covid tests were passed in Pune city on Thursday. Of these, 78 patients were diagnosed with corona, while 215 patients were discharged during the day. The number of active patients in the city has reached 805.

A corona affected patient died on Thursday in the city. Currently 57 patients are being treated on oxygen. Out of the active patients, 32.67 percent are hospitalized. The city has 508 ventilator beds and 4,085 oxygen beds. Till date, 44 lakh 96 thousand 197 corona tests have been conducted in Pune. Out of which 6 lakh 60 thousand 674 were affected with corona. Out of which 6 lakh 50 thousand 523 patients became corona free, while 9346 corona patients died.