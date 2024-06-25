Pandharpur Wari 2024: Police Issue Traffic Diversion Advisory in Alandi for Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Sohala

This year, the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj palkhi sohala from Pandharpur to Alandi is set to commence on June 29, coinciding with the Ashadi festival. In preparation for this significant event, Alandi's traffic authorities have issued advisories and implemented traffic diversions to manage the influx of devotees. The entry of other vehicles except the vehicles providing essential services has been banned from today (25th) in Alandi area. Since more devotees are likely to participate in the Palkhi ceremony than every year, this change has been made and the motorists have been requested to use alternative routes on behalf of the Alandi Police.

To accommodate this, several alternative routes have been designated:

- Vehicles traveling from Chakan to Alandi via Chimbli Phata Chowk and from Alandi Phata Chakan to Alandi are diverted via Jai Ganesh Empire Chowk, Alankapuram Chowk, and Bhosari Chowk through Magazine Chowk.

- Vehicles approaching Alandi from Chakan-Shelpimpalgaon-Vadgaon Ghenand are redirected via Koyali Phata and Koyali village through Markalgaon.

- Vehicles coming from Markal via Dhanore Phata to Alandi are rerouted via Dhanore Phata-Charholi Phata-Magazine Chowk-Alankapuram Chowk.

Additional diversions include:

- Vehicles from Bharatmata Chowk-Moshi Chowk heading towards Alandi are directed via Jai Ganesh Empire Chowk, Alankapuram Chowk, and Bhosari Chowk through Magazine Chowk towards Chakan-Shikrapur.

- Vehicles from Pune-Dighi Magazine Chowk to Alandi are diverted via Bhosari-Moshi-Chakan, Charholi Phata-Koyali, Shelpimpalgaon, Alankapuram, and Jai Ganesh Empire Chowk.

Specific entry bans are also in place:

- Vehicles approaching Alandi from Pune are prohibited beyond Charholi Phata Chowk.

- Vehicles from Moshi towards Alandi cannot pass Dudulgaon Zakat post.

- Vehicles from Chimbli towards Alandi are barred from entering Kelgaon Chowk-Bapdev Chowk.

- Vehicles from Chakan towards Alandi are restricted from entering Indrayani Hospital.

These traffic restrictions and diversions will be enforced until 9 pm on Sunday, June 30th. Normal traffic flow will resume from 12 noon on Tuesday, June 25th, providing relief after the conclusion of the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj wari festivities.