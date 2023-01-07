Parking and No-Parking Zone Orders Issued by Traffic Police in Viman Nagar and Vishrambaug Areas

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar Magar of the Pune City Traffic Branch has issued certain final orders and some temporary orders addressing parking and no-parking in the city to ensure the safety and efficient operation of traffic in the city of Pune.

In some circumstances, final orders have been issued after considering the complaints and suggestions received in response to the provisional orders issued previously. As a result, no parking is permitted between Viman Nagar Lane No. 2 and Srikrishna Hotel, or between Dutt Mandir Chowk and Upsouth Hotel Lane (Viman Nagar Lane No. 2).

While P1P2 parking has been announced from the beginning of Hotel Sambar Lane to Upsouth Hotel, as well as Dutt Mandir Chowk to Kailas Super Market Chowk and Dwarka Garden Chowk to Sangharsh Chowk for around 200 meters, It has also been clarified that these orders will not apply to essential service vehicles like fire brigades, police vehicles, ambulances, etc.

Under the Vishrambaug Traffic Division, the Traffic Branch has issued interim orders prohibiting parking from Jijamata Chowk to Futka Buruj Chowk and from Futka Buruj Chowk to Vasant Date Chowk.

Magar also stated that any objections or suggestions from the public should be sent by January 17, 2023, to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic Branch, Yerwada Postal Office, Bungalow No. 6, Pune.