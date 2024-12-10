Pune Pedestrian Day 2024: Laxmi Road Declared No Vehicle Zone: PMP Bus Routes Altered; Check Alternate Routes

On Wednesday, December 11, in observance of Pedestrian Day, the PMP bus route along Laxmi Road will be closed from 10 AM to 5 PM due to the walking plaza. As a result, the routes of the PMP buses operating on Laxmi Road will be altered during this time.

The Municipal Corporation organizes a walking plaza on Laxmi Road for Pedestrian Day, declaring it a "no vehicle zone." Consequently, regular bus routes along Laxmi Road will be modified.

Here are the route changes:

Bus routes 55, 58, and 59 will operate via Kumthekar Road towards Shanipar and will return on their regular route via Appa Balwant Chowk, Narayan Peth, and Tilak Chowk from Shanipar.

Also Read: Pune Shocker: Woman Constable Injured After Drunk Driver Rams Car at Police Checkpoint

Buses on route 57 will run via Kelkar Road, Narayan Peth, and Tilak Chowk when departing from Pune Station.

Bus routes number 7 and 9 of Atal Punya Dasham, as well as routes number 81, 144, 144A, 144K, and 283, will continue on their regular paths towards Pune Station.

Buses on route number 174 will travel from Pune Station to NDA, reaching City Post before turning right at Appa Balwant Chowk along Kelkar Road to Narayan Peth, Tilak Chowk, and then following their regular routes.

Buses on routes number 197 and 202 will operate from Hadapsar to Kothrud Depot/Warje Malwadi, reaching City Post before turning right at Appa Balwant Chowk along Kelkar Road to Narayan Peth and Tilak Chowk, before proceeding on their regular routes. They will also run regularly from Kothrud Depot/Warje Malwadi back to Hadapsar.

Buses on route number 68 will follow their regular route when heading towards Upper Depot and will return from Upper Depot to Sutardar via Tilak Road.