Pimpri-Chinchwad Anti-Encroachment Drive: Thousands Stage 'Rasta Roko' Protest at Kudalwadi Against Demolition (Watch Videos)

Thousand of residents hit the road of Kudalwadi in Pimpri Chinchwad district of Maharashtra to stage 'Rasta Roko' protest against anti-encroachment drive of unauthorized constructions. According to the news agency IANS, around 500 people blocked Chikhali-Moshi Road, demanding a halt after Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Municipal Corporation officials arrived in area on Thursday, January 30.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Thousands of people carry out a 'Rasta Roko' protest at Kudalwadi in Pimpri Chinchwad after Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Municipal Corporation officials arrived to carry out an anti-encroachment drive in the area. pic.twitter.com/8cjH6x5536 — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2025

The municipal corporation had issued notices earlier to 5,000 residents before initiating the action. Videos shared by news agencies show huge crowd of people blocking roads due to which vehicular traffic has been affected in the area.

Maharashtra: Citizens in Chikhali-Kudalwadi, Pimpri-Chinchwad, protested against the demolition of unauthorized constructions. Around 500 people blocked Chikhali-Moshi Road, demanding a halt. The municipal corporation had issued notices to 5,000 residents before initiating the… pic.twitter.com/ExNxNFKk3B — IANS (@ians_india) January 30, 2025

Several agitators were seen holding tricolour to protest against the municipal body for the bulldozer action. Large number of police personnel were also seen controlling and talking with agitating crowd.