Pimpri-Chinchwad: Flying Squad Seizes 19 Washing Machines in Rahatani Ahead of PCMC Elections 2026

Election officials in Pimpri-Chinchwad confiscated 19 washing machines from Ganraj Colony in Rahatani late Monday night in a crackdown ahead of municipal elections. According to the reports, the operation was carried out by a Flying Squad under the supervision of Anil Pawar, Election Decision Officer for the ‘D’ Ward Office. The squad acted on a tip-off received by the Code of Conduct Cell around 10:23 p.m. on Jan. 12 and found the washing machines loaded in a vehicle bearing registration number MH 14 KA 6330.

Rahul Nikam, head of the Flying Squad, filed a report at Kalewadi Police Station. Officials said the appliances were believed to be intended for distribution to voters, a violation of election rules.

Voting for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation elections is scheduled for Jan. 15 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

To ensure free and fair elections, the civic administration has set up a dedicated Code of Conduct Cell under Municipal Commissioner and Election Officer Shravan Hardikar. Teams including Static Surveillance Teams, Flying Squads, and Video Surveillance Teams have been deployed across the city.

Election officials warned that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to influence voters with incentives and urged citizens to report violations of the Model Code of Conduct.