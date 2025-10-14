Pimpri-Chinchwad: Huge Fire Breaks Out at Nehru Nagar Stadium (Watch Video)

A huge fire broke out at the Nehru Nagar Stadium in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Tuesday morning, October 14. A large amount of material available at the stadium was burned to ashes in the blaze. According to reports, the material was stored by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

The fire erupted at around 6 am on Tuesday at the storage used by the civic body to store seized materials, including hawkers' food stalls, temporary structures, illegal banners and several other footpath items. However, no injuries were reported in the fire incident.

Visuals From Nehru Nagar Stadium

VIDEO | Pune: Fire breaks out at Nehru Nagar Stadium in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Fire tenders at the spot. More details are awaited. #PuneNews



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/DaLOvDIUSJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 14, 2025

After receiving the information, the PCMC Fire Department rushed to the spot and began dousing operations. The fir was bright and under control within 15 minutes of time. The reason for the blaze is still under investigation by local police and PCMC staff.