Pimpri-Chinchwad Traffic Update: Advisory Issued for Vote Counting Day on November 23, Check Diversions and Alternate Routes

The vote counting for the Maharashtra Assembly elections will begin tomorrow, 23rd November 2024, at 8 am. In anticipation of significant traffic due to the large turnout of political workers at vote counting centers, particularly near the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Workers’ Hall in Thergaon and Nutan Polytechnic College in Talegaon Dabhade, the authorities have implemented temporary traffic diversions.

These changes will be in effect from 5:00 AM until the counting concludes, which is expected around 7:00 PM. The traffic department has made these arrangements to ensure smooth movement around the counting centers and to minimize disruptions during the counting process. Motorists are advised to follow alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

In preparation for the Maharashtra Assembly elections vote counting on November 23, 2024, authorities have implemented traffic restrictions and designated alternative routes in Thergaon, Hinjawadi, and Talegaon to accommodate the influx of political workers and reduce disruptions. Below are the traffic diversions and parking details:

Thergaon Area

Entry Restrictions:

- Tapkir Chowk to Thergaon: No vehicle access. Use Kalewadi Road and Kalewadi Phata.

- Kalewadi Police Station to Tapkir Chowk: Restricted access. Turn right from Kalewadi Police Station and use the water tank road.

- Thergaon Secondary School to Tapkir Chowk: No vehicle entry. Turn right from the school onto G-Block road.

Parking Zones:

- BJP Mahayuti workers: Along Tapkir Chowk to Tapkir Mala roadside.

- Mahavikas Aghadi workers: Near Thergaon Gaothan.

- Other parties: Near PMPML bus parking lot next to D-Mart.

Hinjawadi Area

Restricted Routes:

- Godrej Circle to Radha Chowk (heavy vehicles): No access. Use Chandannagar and Man-Hinjawadi routes.

- Balewadi Stadium Main Gate to Mahalunge Police Chowki: Closed for traffic. Light vehicles diverted from Godrej Circle or Mahalunge.

Parking Zones:

- Mahavikas Aghadi workers: Near Radha Hotel and between Nyati Showroom and Paradise Haveli underpass.

- Mahayuti workers: Near Rajwada Gate to Mula River Bridge.

- Other parties: Near Namdevrao Mohol Secondary School and surrounding roads.

Talegaon Area

Route Restrictions:

- Heavy vehicles from Mumbai via Talegaon-Chakan Road to HP Chowk: Restricted. Divert via MIDC Road through Navlakh Umbre, Bhamchandra Hill, and Ambethan.

- Light vehicles from Mumbai to Chakan via Indrayani College Road: Restricted. Use Mantra City Road and BSNL Corner.

Parking Zones:

- Independent candidate workers: At Mount St. Ann’s School premises.

- Mahayuti workers: Near Waghale Park and Bharat Petrol Pump to Eagle Corner.

- Other candidates: Near the Sub-Registrar’s office.

General Traffic Advisory:

- Restrictions: From 5:00 AM to 7:00 PM (or until counting concludes), all vehicles except essential services (police, fire, ambulance, and election-related) will be prohibited in restricted areas.



Citizens are advised to plan routes in advance and utilize designated alternative routes to minimize inconvenience during the vote counting process. These measures aim to ensure smooth and secure vote counting while reducing traffic disruptions.