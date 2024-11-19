Pimpri-Chinchwad Traffic Update: Route Changes Implemented to Ease Polling Booth Congestion; Check Diversions

Polling stations under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate have increased booth numbers, prompting temporary traffic changes to ensure a smooth voting process on Wednesday. To prevent voter disruptions and traffic congestion near polling sites, specific traffic adjustments will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In Talwade traffic division, the road from Dehugaon Main Kaman to Parandwal Chowk will be closed to all traffic. Vehicles will be rerouted through Kand Patil Chowk and internal roads. In Sangvi traffic division, vehicle entry is prohibited from Gurukul International School to Vibgyor Chowk via Govind Garden Bridge, with traffic diverted to alternative nearby routes.

Meanwhile, in Bhosari traffic division, heavy vehicles on the Pune-Nashik highway between Borhadewadi Chowk and Matere House Chowk are restricted. These vehicles will be redirected via Panjarpol Chowk, Bharatmata Chowk, and RTO Road.

