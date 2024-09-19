Pimpri-Chinchwad Water Cut: PCMC Announces Water Disruption in K, F and E Areas On September 19 and 20

Water supply will be disrupted in K, F and E regional areas under Pimpri-Chinchwad on September 19 and 20 due to maintenance work carried out by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). According to the PMC statement, there will be no water supply on the evening of September 19. On September 20 (Friday), there will be low pressure in water pipelines.

Also Read | Mumbai Water Cut News: No Water Supply in Andheri East and West From September 19 to 20; Check Affected Areas.

However, the water supply will remain normal on the morning of September 19. According to the statement issued by PCMC Engineer Ajay Suryawanshi of the Water Supply Department, the water was imposed due to maintenance work at the Bhosari RS2 Substation that powers the Talwade River Water Pumping Centre and Chikhali Water Purification Plant.

According to the release, the power supply will remain cut at the substation from 10 am to 6 pm on September 19. PCMC has request residents to store sufficient water.