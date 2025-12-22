Pimpri Crime: 40-Year-Old Man Found Murdered in Bhosari, Suspect Held from Mumbai

Pimpri: A labourer was killed after his throat was slit with a sharp weapon over a dispute related to unpaid money. The incident came to light on Monday morning at Bailgada Ghat in Bhosari.

Bhosari police have detained a suspect labourer from Mumbai in connection with the case.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Kumar Prajapati, 40, a resident of Shantinagar in Bhosari. The complaint was filed by his brother Rahul Kumar Prajapati, 29, who also lives in Shantinagar. The suspect has been identified as Vishnu Prajapati, 26, a resident of Shantinagar and a native of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

According to senior police inspector Sandeep Ghorpade of Bhosari police station, Deepak was living in Shantinagar with his wife, two sons and a daughter. He was employed with a private company in Sector 7 of Indrayani Nagar.

On Sunday morning, Deepak left home for work as usual. However, he did not return home till late night. On Monday around 7 am, his body was found at Bailgada Ghat with his throat slit. Local residents informed the police.

Bhosari police rushed to the spot and confirmed that Deepak died due to an attack with a sharp weapon. A technical investigation was carried out, which led police to Vishnu Prajapati.

Police teams later traced the suspect to Mumbai and took him into custody.

During the investigation, police found that Vishnu and Deepak worked in a private company. Vishnu had lent money to Deepak. He was upset as the money was not returned. In anger, Vishnu allegedly attacked Deepak with a hex blade and slit his throat, leading to his death.

After the incident, the suspect fled to Mumbai. Police later tracked him down and detained him. Further investigation is underway.