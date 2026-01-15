PMC Election 2026: No VVPATs at Polling Booths in Pune Municipal Corporation Polls, Questions Raised Over Transparency

Punekars are concerned about trust and transparency in Pune Municipal Corporation elections 2026 after Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs) were not found with EVMs at the polling booth. Voters of Ward number 9, Susgaon area of Pune, reported no VVPAT machine at the booth.

The VVPAT machines,s which are used to verify the vote for the voter to whom the candidate or party they voted for, were not seen along with EVMs. This created confusion for many voters in Pune, who questioned the transparency in the election process.

The Election Commission rejected the opposition's request to use VVPAT machines. They went to court, the Commission rejected this demand in court as well and refused to provide VVPATs.

Voters Reaction on VVPATs

Does anyone know why VVPAT has been removed from the EVM in this Mumbai municipal election? How can I know what the EVM actually recorded?

cc: @rajuparulekarpic.twitter.com/ikjqTmhS0n — paritosh0.bsky.social #DontLetHateWin #डरो मत (@paritoshZero) January 15, 2026

Long beep means your vote has been registered. The light that comes on is red. (I thought it would be green). No VVPAT. If you don’t find your name in the lists at the polling station but you know it’s on the list please proceed to the booth. That’s what… pic.twitter.com/jEn1oYKT57 — Anuradha SenGupta (@anuradhasays) January 15, 2026

Meanwhile, 1,153 candidates are in the fray for the Pune Municipal polls. A total of 165 corporators will be elected from 41 wards in the city. The ruling-BJP is facing a challenge from both the National Congress Party (NCP), while Shiv Sena, Congress, Shiv Sena UBT and MNS are also in fray.