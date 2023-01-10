PMC to turn trash into hydrogen gas using Plasma Gasification Technology

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has selected to adopt plasma gasification technology developed by the Bhabha Atomic Research Center to convert waste into hydrogen gas (BARC). Green Billions Limited will attempt to establish the project in Ramtekadi, Hadapsar.

The project will have met its goal of creating 350 metric tonnes of hydrogen gas from garbage by April 2024. The station will then use 50 metric tonnes of biofertilizers to produce nine metric tonnes of hydrogen gas.

The Indian government has chosen to produce hydrogen gas in an environmentally sustainable manner to reduce the country's reliance on imported natural gas and other petroleum products. As a result, the Pune Municipal Corporation has chosen to undertake this project.

Because waste-derived hydrogen will be injected into the city's gas distribution system, the project will generate revenue. As a result of this project, more than 23.8 million metric tonnes of waste will be diverted from the project to landfills, saving 2.5 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent. This waste will be separated into biodegradable, non-biodegradable, and residential waste at "The Green Billions facility" in Pune, utilising sensor technology. The objective of proper garbage treatment in Pune will also be met with the help of this project.