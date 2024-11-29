PMPML Cracks Down on Driver Misconduct: ₹1,200 Fine for Signal Violations; Action Taken Against Two Drivers

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has decided to take strict action against bus drivers and conductors flouting traffic rules, following a surge in passenger complaints. Drivers found guilty of violations will face a ₹1,200 fine and possible suspension.

PMPML operates across Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the PMRDA region. The administration has been receiving frequent complaints about traffic violations, including:

Talking on mobile phones while driving

Stopping buses on zebra crossings

Smoking during duty

Ignoring route board updates

Disregarding lane discipline

Running red lights

In response, PMPML has issued clear directives to drivers and conductors, such as:

Avoid using mobile phones while driving

Follow lane discipline and traffic regulations

Stop buses only at designated stops

Prohibit smoking and over speeding

Non-compliance will result in strict penalties, with two drivers already penalized based on passenger complaints. "We will not tolerate misconduct. Violators will face fines and suspension," said Satish Gawhane, Chief Traffic Manager of PMPML.

How to Report Issues

Passengers can report issues related to driver misconduct, bus conditions, or any rule violations via PMPML’s toll-free helpline: 020-24545454. Alternatively, complaints can be submitted on PMPML’s social media platforms, including Twitter (X), Instagram, and Facebook, by providing relevant details such as photos, videos, bus numbers, route names, and the time of the incident. PMPML encourages commuters to actively report grievances to ensure better services.