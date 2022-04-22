PMPML's bus supply contractors go on strike, passengers face issues in reporting to work

PMPML's private contractors have abruptly stopped bus services since morning to demand payment of arrears. Due to this, Pune residents will be hit during working hours in the morning. As many as 650 buses belonging to the PMP convoy have been shut down due to sudden stoppage by the contractors. According to the transporters, the strike was called to get the arrears.

The PMP administration on Thursday, April 21 paid the arrears of Rs 58 crore to the contractors. However, even after that, the contractors have called a sudden strike. PMP has 1400 to 1500 buses on the route, out of which 650 buses belong to contractors, including E-buses.

Passengers, however, will have to face difficulties at crucial times due to the sudden strike. Meanwhile, the PMP has sent notices to all contractors seeking action under the Emergency Services Act. About 956 buses of about seven private contractors run on lease in PMP. About 650 to 700 of these buses ply daily.