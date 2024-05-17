Police Bust Prostitution Ring on Pune-Solapur Highway, Two Arrested

Kedgaon (Pune): The Yavat police station has taken action against a hotel located along the Pune-Solapur highway at Kedgaon in Daund Taluka. The police have busted a prostitution racket and arrested two persons. A young woman has been rescued.

The accused, Vaibhav Deepak Patil (24), now a resident of Sagar Lodge Kedgaon in Daund Taluka of Pune, and Akshay Vilas Mandhare (23) of Varvand from Daund have been arrested by the Yavat police. The police have also seized material used for prostitution worth Rs 70,000 during the operation.

The operation took place at Sagar Bar and Lodge, located along the Pune-Solapur highway road. Under the supervision of Yavat police inspector Narayan Deshmukh, Pranav Jalinder Nanaware, police constable Zende, Ammaldar Shelke, and their associates took action.