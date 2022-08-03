Police sloves fake accident on Pune-Solapur highway

On the suspicion of stealing the iron plate of a farm trolley, the unknown Ismas was recovered by an iron tommy, and after killing him by hitting him on the forehead, the police have turned the smile of the accused who faked an accident in the boundary of Podhwadi village on the Pune-Solapur highway. The commendable performance of the Bhigwan Police in cracking the case of murder in the absence of any evidence is being appreciated from all walks of life.

According to the Bhigwan Police, the accused murderer is Akash Vaman Kalokhe (age 23, Dehugaon Vitthalwadi, Haveli). The deceased has been identified as Arun Singh (age 53, resident Babban Singh village Bhadora, Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh). According to the police, an unidentified body was found in the limits of Pondhwadi village on the Pune-Solapur highway.

When inspecting the spot, prima facie it was seen that an accident had occurred. However, the Bhigwan police tried their best to investigate and found that it was not an accident but a murder, and the crime of murder was brought to light and the smile of the accused was revealed. At Dehugaon, 150 kilometers away, the Bhigwan police were finally able to expose the fake accident with the intention of destroying the evidence.



This performance of Bhigwan Police is being appreciated. Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Dr. Under the guidance of Abhinav Deshmukh, Bhigwan Police Station Officer Dilip Pawar, Sub-Inspector Subhash Rupanwar, Police Constable Sachin Pawar, Mahesh Ugle, Ankush Mane, Hasim Mulani, Akshay Kumhar, Ganesh Palsande did it.