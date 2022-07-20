Police sub inspector caught red handed while accepting bribe of Rs 50,000

The sub-inspector was caught red-handed by the bribery squad. A bribe of fifty thousand was demanded to help in the complaint application and remove the stuck money. She was caught accepting a bribe in a hotel. The name of the corrupt police sub-inspector is Sagar Dilip Poman (age-34).

The Sub-Inspector of Police demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant to help him in his complaint application and to recover the money that was caught in the financial affairs of the complainant. She was admitted to a hotel at Koregaon Park. At that time, officers of the bribery department, who laid a trap in plain clothes, caught him red-handed.

