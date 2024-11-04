Pollution In Pune: Residents Suffer from Respiratory Issues Due To Poor Air Quality and Loud Fireworks

This year, Diwali was celebrated with a bang across many parts of Pune, with fireworks lighting up the night sky. However, the noise from these firecrackers was deafening, and the resulting decline in air quality forced residents to breathe polluted air. Reports indicated that the city's air quality index surged beyond 200-300, causing respiratory distress for many.

Every year, the tradition of using firecrackers persists, but in recent years, this practice has significantly degraded the air quality in the city. This deterioration affects numerous individuals, especially those with pre-existing respiratory conditions. For people suffering from asthma and similar ailments, the air has become increasingly hazardous.

While many advocate for a firecracker-free Diwali, participation in this initiative remains limited. Firecracker stalls were abundant throughout Pune this year, with citizens making extensive purchases. The noise levels from numerous firecrackers exceeded permissible limits, disturbing even those inside their homes.

The city is home to many elderly residents and young children, both of whom were significantly impacted by the loud explosions. For individuals with respiratory illnesses, this polluted air presents a serious threat. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board recorded the air quality in the city, but despite annual assessments, no substantial measures have been implemented to combat pollution. The toxic components found in firecrackers further elevate the risk of respiratory diseases.