Posh Pune Hotel Bust Exposes Cross-Border Sex Racket, Model Among Rescued

Pune: In a dramatic sting operation, Pune Police's Crime Branch apprehended a rising Rajasthani model and two Russian women for allegedly operating a high-profile prostitution racket out of luxury airport-area hotels. The rescue mission, initiated by the Social Security department of the Crime Branch, also exposed a web of Indian and foreign middlemen facilitating the online-driven prostitution ring.

The Rajasthani actress, reportedly in Mumbai for several months, hopped between posh Pune hotels with the two foreign nationals. Their modus operandi involved virtual negotiations via WhatsApp, where clients received photographs of the women in exchange for hefty sums, running into thousands of rupees for a few hours. Only upon confirmed bank deposits would the model be dispatched to the hotel.

Acting on a tip regarding a high-end sex racket operating in the airport area, Crime Branch officials devised a meticulous plan. Posing as clients, they contacted the racket and arranged a meeting at a designated Pune hotel. Upon arrival, the Rajasthani model was apprehended amidst a heavy police presence. Simultaneously, two Russian women were picked up from their Koregaon Park hotel.

Currently housed in a rescue home, the women are being offered necessary support and assistance. Meanwhile, investigators delve deeper into the racket's operations, aiming to track down the elusive middleman, known by several aliases like Irfan, Rahul Madan, and Madan Sanyasi.