Power outage affects at least 60,000 consumers in Pimpri Chinchwad due to Cat

In Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad, a cat has caused power outage on Wednesday for six hours. The power supply was cut off for 6 hours due to a shot circuit caused by a cat entering the power supply center that caused a technical fault. As a result, 65,000 customers were affected. MSEDCL informed all the concerned customers about this via SMS on their registered mobile number.

Although power supply has been restored now, the load shedding crisis persists. A 100 MVA capacity power transformer at M.S.E.T.C.L's high voltage 220 KV substation at Bhosari broke down at around 6 am today. As a result, power supply to about 60,000 consumers, including domestic, commercial and industrial customers in Bhosari and Akurdi, was cut off. Finally, after six hours of hard work, the power supply to Bhosari has resumed smoothly.

“A cat entered into a 22 KV yard of a transformer in Bhosari on Wednesday morning following which areas like Bhosari, Akurdi and surrounding localities experienced the power outage,” an MSEDCL official said.An MSEDCL release said that the cat climbed on power equipment, which caused a technical fault. The cat, however, died.

The power supply was restored due to the efforts of officials using alternative power sub-stations.



