Prime Minister is coming for the inauguration of the partial work, it is our misfortune, Criticism of NCP from Pune

Pune: After campaigning for elections in five states, now Narendra Modi is coming to Pune for municipal election campaign. NCP city president Prashant Jagtap said in a press conference that BJP is throwing dust in the eyes of the people of Pune by misleading them by calling the Prime Minister when the work of Metro is half completed.

Indian students are stuck in Ukraine, Jagtap said. They are coming to Pune for the inauguration of partial development works instead of trying to solve students problems.

We would have been happy if the Prime Minister had come for the inauguration after the completion of the 31-km Metro line. He also pointed out that coming for the inauguration of 5 km route is like coming for the inauguration of Fulrani garden in the city and it is unfortunate for us to have to see this.

The BJP's city president is a poster boy "The BJP mayor has run a poster campaign in the city. Instead of being a poster boy, he should think about why he took away his ticket distribution right from him and get it back, only then he will have a good night sleep," Jagtap said.