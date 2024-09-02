Pune: 19-Year-Old Girl Dies by Suicide After Boyfriend Refuses to Marry Her

A 19-year-old girl died by suicide on Saturday after her boyfriend refused to marry her, police said. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. at her residence in Hinjewadi. The girl's father, a resident of Hinjewadi originally from Bhogalgaon in Dharashiv district, filed a complaint with the Hinjewadi police station on Sunday.

Following the complaint, police have arrested Subodh Sudhir Sakhare (25), a resident of Sakhare Basti in Hinjewadi, and Rohan Sudam Parkhi (30), a resident of Mulani Vasti, Man in Taluka Mulshi. A case has been registered against them, along with Sudhir Sakhare, Subodh Sakhare’s mother, and another woman.

Read Also | Nashik Crime: Minor Girl Commits Suicide; 10 Arrested for Harassment

According to the police, the victim had been in a relationship with Subodh Sakhare for several years. She had asked him to marry her, but he, along with his relatives, refused. Despite her insistence, Subodh remained adamant that he would not marry her. This caused the complainant's daughter significant stress, leading her to commit suicide by hanging herself with a rope at her residence.