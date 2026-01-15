Pune: 23-Year-Old Ends Life by Hanging in Rajgad Taluka, Police Probe Underway

Pune: 23-year-old dies by suicide by hanging at home in Surwad village of Rajgad taluka. The incident was reported to the police by Laxman Rambhau Yadav (60 years old). According to the police, Nilesh Bajirao Sable committed suicide. On January 11, Nilesh's father called his cousin, Haribhau Yadav, and asked him to check on Nilesh. When Haribhau Yadav went to Nilesh's house, he found that Nilesh had hanged himself from the ceiling using a nylon rope.

The exact reason for the suicide is yet to be determined. The incident has been registered, and further investigation is being conducted by Police Constable Mandke under the guidance of Assistant Police Inspector Kishore Shewate. The police are continuing their investigation and are trying to ascertain the reasons behind the suicide.

In separate incident, A 24-year-old Information Technology (IT) engineer working with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Hinjewadi was found dead in a washroom of the company. The incident occurred on Tuesday, January 7, when the techie Sujal Vinod Oswal's body was found on the premises of the company located in Phase 3, said the Pimpri Chinchwad police.

Also Read: Mumbai: 19-Year-Old ITI Student Killed in Vile Parle East Road Accident While Returning from Mahim Dargah

According to the police, it is suspected that Oswal took the extreme step after losing in a bet. Oswal is a resident of Wanawadi, was found dead in the office washroom at around 12.30 am on Tuesday. The security guard informed the company when he saw a lifeless body during the routine check-up.