Pune: 23-Year-Old Man Arrested for Alleged Sexual Abuse of Minor Girl in Hinjewadi; Both Met on Instagram

While the incidents of sexual abuse are on the rise yet another incident has come to light from the Hinjewadi police station limits where a minor girl was allegedly raped and threatened by the accused after she was reported pregnant. The police arrested the accused Kartik alias Mangesh Kamble (age 23, resident of Dhamale Wasti, Kasarsarai, Pune) on August 22 and was produced in the court where a five-day police custody was granted for further investigation. The accused who works as a driver was introduced to the victim on Instagram.

As per the police, the victim Nirbhaya (name changed) (age 14) was introduced to the accused on Instagram. The accused befriended the victim and gained her trust, indulged in physical relationships and sexually molested her multiple times. The incident occurred between April 2024 and June 2024 in Chinchwad and other locations.

When the victim informed the accused about her pregnancy he allegedly threatened to kill her and her parents and threatened to defame her by telling the incident to her friends if she disclosed their relationship to anyone. The distressed victim informed her parents who rushed to the Hinjewadi Police Station and filed a complaint against the accused. Accordingly, a case was registered under sections 376, 376 (2) and 506 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 3,4,5 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The victim has been hospitalized in a private hospital and undergoing treatment.

Police Inspector Kanhaiya Thorat of the Hinjewadi Police Station stated, “The accused has been arrested on the same day when the complaint was filed. The Court has granted five days of police custody to the accused for further investigations. Primary investigations state that the accused and the victim were introduced to each other on Instagram. Their accused took advantage of their friendship and sexually assaulted the victim. Further investigations in this case are underway.”