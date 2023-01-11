Pune: 25 Lakh Demanded from Government Contractor, Case Filed Against Seven

The government contractor was extorted for Rs 5 lakh by threatening to spread obscene images and videos of women in the house. After that, the officer was attacked by a chopper (Koyta) and again demanded a ransom of Rs 25 lakhs.

In this regard, a case has been filed against seven people at the Hinjawadi police station. The incident occurred between Lakshmi Chowk in Hinjawadi and in front of the PMT office in Bhosari between December 2, 2022, and January 10, 2023.

At Hinjawadi Police Station, Ashok Sangle, Rudra Chate, and their five accomplices were charged under IPC sections 384, 385, 341, 427, 506, 143, 147, 148, and 149 of the Maharashtra Police Act. A case under the Arms Act has been filed. On Tuesday, January 10th, a 34-year-old government contractor filed a complaint in this regard.