Pune: 27-Year-Old Man Swept Away While Washing Clothes in Mula River; Search Operation Ongoing

Tushar Baloo Gaikwad, 27, a resident of Kaspatte Vasti, Wakad (originally from Solapur), was swept away by the current while washing clothes for Dussehra in the Mula River near Ghotawade Bhare Bridge.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Emergency services and police have launched a search operation.

The Mulshi Taluka Disaster Management Team, led by Pramod Balkavde, arrived and searched the river until 7 p.m. However, the search was halted due to increasing water flow and darkness. Paud police have stated that the search for Tushar will resume tomorrow morning. Further investigation is being conducted by Officer Gautam Lokre.