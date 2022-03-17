Pune: 3 Leopard cubs found in a sugarcane field in Ambegaon taluka

Manchar: Three leopard cubs were spotted by sugarcane workers at Walati in the eastern part of Ambegaon taluka on Thursday morning. Forest department personnel have taken the calves to Peth Avsari Forest Park for treatment.

The cubs were found in Londhemala near the village on the winding road in the eastern part of Ambegaon taluka. Here in the field of Vinayak Pandharinath Londhe, sugarcane was being harvested. At that time, the sugarcane workers found three leopard cubs (approximately two months old) on Thursday morning (17th). The sugarcane workers informed the owner Vinayak Londhe about this incident. He took all the three calves to Vansavitri Udyan in Peth Avsari Ghat for treatment.

In the eastern part of Ambegaon taluka, farmers of Ranjani, Valti, Shingve Pargaon, Bhimashankar, and Vighnahar sugar mills are in the final stage of harvesting and the hiding area for leopards has been reduced. Therefore, leopards appear to be roaming in this area. Farmers have to work under the threat of leopards. The number of leopards has increased in this area. Panic has gripped farmers in the area. However, there is a demand from the locals that the forest department should take care of the leopards by setting up as many cages as possible. Meanwhile, due to large-scale cane harvesting, bibs have become extinct. Forest Range Officer Smita Rajhans has appealed to the citizens to protect themselves and their pets from leopards.