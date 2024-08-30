Pune: 5 Arrested for Beating Man to Death in Pimpri-Chinchwad

A shocking incident has come to light from the Pimpri-Chinchwad city where a group of men allegedly assaulted a man resulting in his death when he questioned the accused about the note thrown at his wife. The deceased has been identified as Sanket Ramchandra Gawde. The incident occurred on August 19 and 20 at Sai Amrit Lodge in Mahalunge. The Mahalunge MIDC police have arrested five people in this case.

A 23-year-old woman has filed a complaint at the Mahalunge MIDC police station in this regard. The accused Deepak Madhukar Jadhav (age-25, Dighi), Deepak Subhash Sonwane (age-26, resident Mahalunge), Tejas Sopan Gadve (age-26), Sachin Balaji Chandure (age-33), Akshay Maruti Patil (age-27), Res. Chikhli) have been arrested by the police and a case has been registered against their accomplices Bunty and Golya.

According to the police, the complainant and her husband Sanket had gone to Jaideep Hotel to have dinner with their children. At that time, when the complainant along with her son was waiting outside the hotel the deceased was paying the restaurant bill. At this time, the accused Deepak Sonwane and his friend approached the complainant on a bike and threw a note at her.

And when the deceased questioned their act the allegedly assaulted him. Later they called the accused to meet near Sai Lodge and the accused along with his accomplice allegedly assaulted the deceased with sticks and blows resulting in his death They also assaulted the complainant when she tried to save her husband.

The deceased Sanket was seriously injured in the attack and rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he died during treatment. Mahalunge MIDC police are investigating the case further.