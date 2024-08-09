Pune: 50-Year-Old Man and Accomplices Booked for ₹82 Lakh Fraud by Wakad Police

The Wakad police have booked a 50-year-old man working at a construction firm for allegedly duping the builder for Rs 82,25,370 by transferring the money that belonged to the company to his wife’s bank account.

Sandeep Krishna Alam (age 53, resident of Sadguru Society, Senapati Bapat Road) has filed a complaint in regard at the Wakad Police Station. Accordingly, the police have registered a case against the accused Popat Murlidhar Natkar (aged 50, resident of Jai Malhar Colony, Valhekarwadi, Chinchwad) his wife Nirmala Popat Natkar (aged 45) and accomplice Gorakhnath Ramnath Shindade (aged 35, resident of Valhekarwadi, Chinchwad). The incident took place between March 1, 2022, and September 2, 2023, at Rahatni in Pune.



According to the information given by the police, the complainant owns a construction firm named Vision Developers and Builders and Popat Natkar was an employee of the same construction company. The accused betrayed the complainant and cheated the firm by diverting Rs 82 lakh 25 thousand 370 to the bank account of his wife Nirmala Natkar and Gorakhnath Shindod. The Wakad police has registered a case under sections 409, 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sub-Inspector Pote of the Wakad police station is further investigating the case.