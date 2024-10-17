Pune Accident: 15-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Hit by Speeding MSRTC Bus

Pune, Maharashtra (October 17,2024): A 15-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a speeding Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) in Nira on Wednesday. Rohit Rajendra Jadhav was walking home on the Alandi-Pandharpur Palkhi route around 10:50 p.m. when the bus, operated by the Pimpri Chinchwad depot, struck him. The bus also collided with a parked tractor-trolley. Jadhav sustained severe injuries to his left hand, leg, chest, and waist and was declared dead at a hospital in Baramati.

A case has been registered against the ST bus driver, Basavaraj Madhukar Birajdar, a resident of Latur district, for negligent driving and causing death by negligence. Additionally, a complaint has been filed regarding the tractor and trolley involved in the accident.

The accident occurred near a weekly market in Nira, where vendors often set up stalls on the busy pilgrimage route, despite the availability of space in the market. The area has a steep incline, which makes it difficult for vehicles to slow down.