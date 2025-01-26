Pune Accident: College Student Dies After Being Run Over by Dumper in Baramati, Horrific Incident Caught on CCTV (VIDEO)

Pune, Maharashtra (January 26, 2025): A tragic accident occurred in Tandulwadi, Baramati, when a speeding dumper ran over a motorcycle. One youth died on the spot. The youths were reportedly on their way home from college at the time of the accident.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, took place when the dumper driver suddenly attempted a U-turn. This caused the youths riding the bike to lose control and fall. One youth was crushed under the front wheel of the dumper.

Read Also | Pune Accident: Two Women Crushed to Death as Dumper Overturns in Hinjewad (Watch Video)

After the crash, the second youth tried to stop the dumper driver and confront him. The driver got out, saw the injured youth, then abandoned the dumper and fled the scene. The youth chased the driver but was unable to catch him.

A large crowd of villagers gathered at the site after the accident. Baramati police are investigating the incident.