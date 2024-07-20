Pune Accident: Couple Flung Into Air After Being Hit by Speeding Car, Incident Caught on CCTV

A couple in Pune experienced a miraculous escape after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car on the Ahmednagar-Kalyan highway at Junnar taluka on Thursday. Security camera footage, now viral on social media, captured the moment the car rammed into the back of the motorcycle, causing the couple to be thrown into the air before landing on the road.

Watch video here:

A couple was hurled into the air by a speeding car on the Nagar-Kalyan Highway in Junnar Taluka, Pune District. The couple, who were riding a two-wheeler, sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.#Accident#Pune#Junnar#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/rioIfCaoEp — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) July 20, 2024

Read Also | Pune Accident: Speeding Car with Faulty Brakes Collides with Several Parked Two-Wheelers on Ravet Road (Watch Video)

According to media reports, the couple is receiving treatment at a hospital, and their condition is reported to be stable. Police have filed a case against the driver of the car, and an investigation is underway.