Pune Accident: Drunk Driver Rams Container Into 25-30 Vehicles on Chakan-Shikrapur Highway, Video Surfaces

A drunk driver in a container crashed into 25 to 30 vehicles on the Chakan-Shikrapur state highway Thursday afternoon. The incident took place around 1 p.m. when the driver was speeding from Chakan to Shikrapur. The container hit multiple vehicles along the route including police vehicles.

CCTV footage from the scene, which has gone viral, shows the container colliding with several vehicles.

A group of 30 to 40 motorcyclists tried to chase the speeding container in an attempt to stop it. However, the driver continued driving at high speeds, preventing the vehicle from being stopped.

Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra: A major accident occurred on Chakan Shikrapur Road in Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad city, where a container truck collided with 7-8 vehicles, causing multiple injuries. The driver has been detained by the Pimpri Chinchwad Police and is undergoing a… pic.twitter.com/GJo96LwUla — IANS (@ians_india) January 16, 2025

After an hour of efforts by local youths and police, the container was finally stopped in Jaitgaon. The driver was detained by the police after being beaten by local youths. He has been sent for a medical test to confirm if he was intoxicated, although eyewitnesses claimed he appeared to be drunk.

Preliminary reports suggest that three to four people were killed, and several others were injured in the accident.