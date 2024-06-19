Pune Accident: Mercedes-Owned by Serum Institute of India Driver Arrested, Victims Kin Demands Justice

In Pune, fatal road accidents persist unabated. In a recent incident on June 18th, tragedy struck when a courier company employee was fatally injured after being struck by a luxury Mercedes (MH 12 NE 5188) belonging to Serum Institute of India Ltd. The incident unfolded close to Pune Golf Club around 1:00 PM, adding to the alarming tally of road mishaps in the city.

As per the police the deceased Kedar Mohanrao Chavan (age 41, resident of Padmavati, Pune) is an employee of AV logistics and was travelling from Swargate towards Pune Airport for a parcel booking when he tumbled and slipped from his electric bike on the road when the Mercedes which is owned by Serum Institute of India Ltd was driven by Nandu Arjun Dhavle (age 57, resident of Hadapsar) dashed him. The CCTV footage shows that the deceased was trapped under the car. He was immediately rushed to Sassoon General Hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.

The police have arrested the driver Nandu Arjun Dhavle for negligent driving. A case has been registered under sections 304(A), 279 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act. The police claim that the deceased initially suffered a heart attack and slipped from his bike resulting in the fatal accident. However, the victim's relatives state that he succumbed to internal injuries caused by the rash and negligent driving of the accused.

Chetan Mohanrao Chavan the younger brother of the deceased while talking to LokmatTimes.com said, “ My brother was healthy and did not suffer any health ailments. The police claim that he fell unconscious and slipped from his bike which is not true. My brother succumbed to the internal injuries caused by the accident. We demand that strict action be taken against the culprits and justice be served.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police Vittal Dabade stated, “The deceased suddenly slipped from his bike and the car approaching from behind crushed him. We have arrested the driver of the car involved in the accident and the medical and blood checkup of the accused is completed, further action will be taken accordingly.”