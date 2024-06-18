Pune Accident: Courier Driver Killed by Speeding Car Linked to Serum Institute

In a tragic incident near the golf course, a 41-year-old courier driver, Kedar Chavan, lost his life after being hit by a speeding Mercedes Benz. The car, bearing a sticker of the Serum Institute of India, collided with Chavan's vehicle while he was en route to the airport from Swargate for a parcel booking.

Kedar Chavan, a resident of Padmavati and an employee of EV Courier Services, was dedicatedly performing his duties when the accident occurred. Eyewitnesses reported that the Mercedes Benz was traveling at an excessive speed, leaving Chavan with no time to react. The impact was severe, and despite prompt emergency services, Chavan succumbed to his injuries on the spot.