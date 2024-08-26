Pune: Accused of Attacking API Ratnadeep Gaikwad with Koyta Arrested in Solapur by Crime Branch

The Pune crime branch has arrested the two on-record criminals involved in the attack on Assistant Police Inspector Ratnadeep Gaikwad of Wanowrie police station with a koyta on the road leading to Ramtekdi near Sasane Nagar Railway Gate on August 25. The accused Nihal Singh Mannoo Singh Tak, Age -18, Res. Tuljabhawani Colony, Near Canal, Hadapsar, Pune and Rahul Singh alias Rahulya Rabindra Singh Bhond, Age – 19, Res. Tuljabhawani Colony, Near Canal, Hadapsar, Pune has been arrested from Solapur in a joint operation by Solapur and Pune Police teams.

Assistant Police Inspector Ratnadeep Gaikwad, who had gone to resolve a dispute in the two-wheeler accident, was attacked on the head with a sharp weapon by Nihalsingh Tak and Rahulsingh Bhond flung a koyta at Gaikwad seriously injuring him.

The accused Nihalsingh Tak and Rahulsingh Bhond are on record criminals with more than 20 heinous crimes registered against them. The attack on the police officer had created a stir in the city and had again brought the safety concerns of the citizens to the fore.

Assistant Police Commissioner of Pune Crime Branch Satish Govekar and his team played a crucial role in the arrest of the attackers. The Pune Police team received a tip-off about the hideout of the accused in Solapur, the Pune Police Crime Branch immediately rushed to Solapur and arrested the accused with the help of Solapur Police.