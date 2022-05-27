Pune: Agents in illegal kidney transplant case remanded for 14 days

Pune: Abhijit Shashikant Gatne and Ravindra Mahadev Rodge, accused in the illegal kidney transplant case, were on Thursday remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. The court also allowed a committee appointed by the health department to inquire into the matter on May 28 to record the answers of the agents.

The two agents in the case were taken to the court after their police custody expired. The court remanded them in judicial custody for fourteen days. A committee has been appointed under the chairmanship of Raghunath Bhoye. An application was filed in the court on behalf of the committee to allow the two agents to record their answers. The application was granted by the court. Accordingly the committee will record the answers of both the agents on May 28.