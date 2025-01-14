Pune Air Pollution: Rising Climate Challenges Pose Serious Health Risks to Residents

Breathing clean air in Pune has become increasingly challenging. Due to factors like the growing number of vehicles, widespread cementing, and high carbon emissions, residents have been exposed to polluted air for most of the past year. According to data shared by Prof. Suresh Chopne, a former member of the Central Ministry of Forests, Environment, and Climate Change, only two months—July and August—offered fresh air, while the rest of the year was marked by pollution.

Areas like Shivajinagar and Swargate are notorious for severe traffic congestion, directly contributing to higher pollution levels. The smoke from vehicles continues to degrade air quality, leading to a surge in health problems for Pune residents. Once considered a 'hill station' with clean air, Pune now faces increasing pollution levels. Breathing in the city today is as harmful as smoking 2.8 cigarettes daily. Out of the 366 days last year, 211 days were marked by high pollution, 93 days by moderate pollution, and only 62 days had good air quality. (Due to the leap year, February had one extra day of pollution.)

Monthly Breakdown of Air Quality:

January: All 31 days polluted.

February: All 29 days polluted.

March: All 31 days polluted.

April: All 30 days polluted.

May: 17 days with higher pollution, 14 days with lower pollution.

June: 20 days of good air, 9 days of moderate pollution, 1 day of high pollution.

July: 23 days of good air, 8 days of satisfactory air.

August: 8 days of good air, 22 days of satisfactory air, 1 day of pollution.

September: 9 days of good air, 21 days of moderate pollution.

October: 2 days of good air, 10 days of satisfactory air, 19 days of pollution.

November: 28 days of pollution, 2 days of high pollution.

December: 9 days of satisfactory pollution, 19 days of pollution, and 3 days of high pollution.

Main Sources of Pollution:

The predominant pollutants in the air were dust particles (PM 2.5), with PM 10 levels high for 150 days.

Nitrogen Oxides (NO2) exceeded acceptable levels for 100 days.

Carbon Monoxide (CO) levels were high for 96 days. Pollution sources include vehicle emissions, waste burning, construction dust, and fumes from petroleum products. The rapid rise in vehicle numbers and construction activities over the years has greatly worsened the situation.

Prof. Suresh Chopne emphasized that Pune’s air quality has deteriorated significantly. A recent study in Chicago revealed that pollution in India has increased to such an extent that it has reduced people's life expectancy by six years. Immediate, concrete actions are necessary.

He pointed out that China has made significant strides by reducing vehicle numbers and promoting public transportation. He recommends that Pune residents wear masks while traveling and calls for stricter regulations on construction sites to minimize pollution. Additionally, scrapping old vehicles could help bring pollution levels under control.

Expert Recommendations for Combatting Pollution:

Use air purifiers in homes and offices.

Install filters in vehicles.

Wear N95 masks when riding two-wheelers.

Plant more trees in urban areas.

Health Risks: Pollution is particularly harmful to those with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, and other respiratory conditions. Common symptoms include coughing, chest pain, eye irritation, and difficulty breathing.

