Pune: Ajit Pawar’s Aide Baburao Chandere Violently Attacks Senior Citizen in Bavdhan; Video Surfaces (Watch)

Former Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Standing Committee Chairman and close aide of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Baburao Chandere, beat up a senior citizen on the road and threw him on the ground. A case has been filed at Bavdhan police station in Pune. In the video which has now gone viral, one can see Chandere pick up the victim and throw him on the ground.

PMC Standing Committee's ex-chairman & NCP leader Baburao Chandere brutally assaults a senior citizen over a land dispute. His bullying video goes viral, yet Bavdhan police remain silent. Is Pune even safe anymore? Maharashtra is filled with replicas of Valmik Karad-style goons… https://t.co/hrNpafNhxz — Vijay Kumbhar (@VijayKumbhar62) January 25, 2025

AAP leader and social activist Vijay Kumbhar tweeted the video saying, "Shocking! Former PMC Standing Committee Chairman and NCP (Ajit Pawar group) leader Baburao Chandere, along with his goons, brutally attacked Vijay Raundal of Tirth Developers. Due to which he was seriously injured. After the attack, an FIR was finally filed. Justice must be served."

According to preliminary information, it has come to light that Vijay Raundal was beaten up over a land dispute. Also, an attempt was made to take away his mobile and bike. Vijay received injuries to the head and knee during the assault. This is not the first time Chandere has been accused of assault. In a previous incident, a video surfaced showing him allegedly assaulting a rickshaw driver.