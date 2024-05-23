Pune Boat Capsize Update: Five Bodies Recovered From Ujani Dam, Search Continues

Five bodies were recovered on Thursday after a boat capsized in Pune on the May 21 evening. The incident occurred after a private boat carrying seven individuals, including two children aged one and three, overturned near Kalashi village, around 140 kilometres from Pune.

Pune Rural Police confirmed the recovery of 5 victims, while NDRF and SDRF teams are continuing their efforts to search for other individuals.

Pune Boat Capsize Update

Pankaj Deshmukh, Pune superintendent of police, said that out of the seven people aboard, one survivor managed to swim to safety and alert the authorities, prompting an immediate response from local villagers and rescue teams.