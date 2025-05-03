Pune Car Accident: One Killed After Mercedes-Benz Falls Off Wadgaon Bridge and Collides With Bike on Bengaluru–Pune Highway

A horrific accident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, May 3, near Wadgaon Bridge on the Bengaluru–Pune Highway in Pune. A Mercedes-Benz car rammed into a Splendour motorcycle near the Vishal Hotel. The collision resulted in the death of the bike rider, while the pillion rider sustained serious injuries.

Following the collision, the Mercedes broke through the Wadgaon bridge barricade and plunged onto the service road below. Thanks to the airbags deploying, the driver and passengers of the car escaped with minor injuries. However, the vehicle suffered extensive damage.

Police acted swiftly and registered a case under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Medical examinations were conducted, and two accused have been taken into custody. Two other injured passengers from the car have been admitted to the hospital for treatment, said Sambhaji Kadam, DCP Pune City Police. Further investigation is underway.