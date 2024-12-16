Pune Cold Wave: City Temperatures Dips to 6.1 Degree C, Coldest December Morning in Six Years

Pune is experiencing a chill, with temperatures dropping to about 6.1 degrees Celsius making it coldest December morning in six years. According to the latest updates from the IMD, residents can expect a sunny sky throughout the day. Morning temperatures are forecasted to start at a cool 20 degrees Celsius and rise to a warmer 28 degrees Celsius by the afternoon.

The average humidity in Pune during December is approximately 53%. This level of humidity is generally considered comfortable for residents and visitors alike. However, it can vary, with some reports indicating that relative humidity levels may rise above 80% on certain days due to weather patterns, particularly in the context of changing wind conditions and moisture incursion.

Just in: Pune wakes up to the coldest December morning in the last 6 years! 🥶



Shivajinagar 7.8°C

NDA 6.1°C 📉



Temperatures are expected to stay below 10°C for the week. #PuneWinters — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) December 16, 2024

Pune's Shivajinagar recorded 7.8°C and NDA recorded 6.1°C Temperatures this morning. As per the IMD reports the mercury is expected to stay below 10°C throughout the week.