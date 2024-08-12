Pune: Couple Allegedly Dupes Investors of Rs 41 Lakh with Fake Business Promises

A fraud case has come to light from the Dehuroad area of Pune where a couple allegedly duped five people to the tune of Rs 41 lakh under the pretext of giving high returns on investing in their chemist store and pathology lab business in Dehuroad. Vijay Dattu Mahadik (age 34, resident of Navi Sangvi) has filed a complaint with the Dehu Road Police Station in this regard. Accordingly, the police have registered a case against the couple Dr. Manish Nagesh Doifode and Pooja Manish Doifode. The incident occurred between November 2022 and the present.

According to the information given by the police, the accused Dr. Manish Doifode runs a hospital by the name Subahasree Multi Specialty Hospital in Dehuroad. He allegedly informed the complainant that he operates a successful hospital business with 36 beds close to the main road which yields handsome profits. The accused gained the trust of the complainant by promising them handsome returns on investing in a chemist store in Subashree Hospital and took Rs 11 lakh as an investment from the complainant.

Similarly, he also took Rs 6 lakh from Rohan Santosh Nimble and Rs 10 lakh from Pravin Roshan Navale and Siddharth Sanjay Baral for setting up a pathology lab. The accused couple allegedly cheated five people by taking a total of Rs 41 lakh to set up a medical store and pathology lab. A case has been registered and Police Sub-Inspector Solanke of the Dehu Road Police Station is further investigating the case.