Pune Crime: 28-Year-Old Woman Stabbed to Death by Colleague in Broad Daylight in Yerawada; Horrifying Video Goes Viral

Pune, Maharashtra (January 9, 2025): A 28-year-old woman was stabbed by her colleague over a financial dispute at a reputed company in Yerawada on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Shubhada Shankar Kodare, was critically injured and died during treatment. The accused, Krishna Satyanarayan Kanojia, 30, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

WARNING! Visuals May Disturb Some Viewers

A disturbing video of the incident has surfaced showing Kanojia walking around Shubhada while holding a koyta as she lies injured. Despite her critical condition, Shubhada attempted to report the incident on her phone, but Krishna snatched it from her. A large crowd of onlookers can be seen in the video, but no one intervened until Krishna dropped the koyta, at which point residents rushed to the accused and beat him.

Shubhada was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after. A case has been registered at Yerawada Police Station, and Krishna Kanojia remains in custody.

The attack took place at the company where Shubhada and Kanojia worked. Police said the stabbing was over a financial dispute. Kanojia had found out that Shubhada had taken money from him, claiming it was for her father's illness. When she refused to repay, Kanojia became angry and attacked her with a koyta.

